Tusker FC beat Gor Mahia 8-7 in post-match penalties to win the FKF Super Cup played on Wednesday, at Thika Stadium. The match ended 1-1 in regular time.

Samuel Onyango fired Gor Mahia into the lead via a 54th minute penalty awarded after Brian Bwire brought down Gor forward Benson Omala.

Tusker pulled level two minutes later via a penalty struck home by their new signing arrival Ibrahim Musa.

The two teams couldn’t be separated after the final whistle forcing the match to be decided through penalties.

Tusker’s Goalkeeper Brian Bwire saved Ernest Wendo’s kick to help his side to the title.

The match acted as a curtain raiser to the forthcoming 2021/22 FKF premier league season set to kick off on September 25th.

Defending champions Tusker is set to face AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium in their opening match while record champions Gor Mahia will face last season’s runner up KCB FC.

FKF PREMIER LEAGUE 2021/22 FIXTURES

September 25th 2021

Posta Rangers vs Kariobangi Sharks (Thika Stadium),

Gor Mahia vs KCB (Kasarani Stadium),

Vihiga Bullets vs Bidco United (Bukhungu Stadium),

Bandari vs Mathare United (Mbaraki Stadium),

FC Talanta vs Wazito FC (Kasarani Stadium),

Sofapaka vs Nairobi City Stars (Nyayo Stadium),

AFC Leopards vs Tusker (Nyayo),

Ulinzi Stars vs Nzoia Sugar (ASK grounds)

Kakamega Homeboyz vs Police FC (Bukhungu Stadium).