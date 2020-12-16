Tusker edge out Gor Mahia to go third on FKF PL log

Tusker Fc recorded their second win of the 2020/21 FKF Premier league campaign after beating defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 at Moi International stadium, Kasarani.

Tusker went ahead via Henry Majak in the 13th minute with Bonface Muchiri providing the assist.

Gor Mahia responded via Jules Ulimwengu equalizer 12 minutes to the interval.

Tusker snatched a late winner through substitute Meja’s strike who capitalized on a defensive lapse by Gor Mahia.

Following the win Tusker Fc moved to the third position on the FKF Premier League standings with seven points ,two adrift of joint leaders Afc Leopards and Kcb Fc. Gor Mahia remains ninth with three points from two games.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Friday 18th December 2020

Bandari FC Vs KCB FC

AFC Leopards vs W.Stima

Saturday 19th December 2020

Wazito Fc vs Ulinzi Stars FC

Sofapaka vs k.sharks

Nzoia sugar fc vs posta rangers

Sunday December 20 2020

Tusker Vs Vihiga United