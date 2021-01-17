Tusker edge out Kariobangi Sharks to narrow KCB lead

Tusker Fc narrowed the gap between them and leaders KCB FC to a point after the brewers beat Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 in Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Moi Stadium, Kasarani,Nairobi.

Tusker were forced to an early substitution after goalkeeper Robert Mboya was forced off with a shoulder injury injured. His substitute Mike Wangala came in to earn his debut between the posts in unforgettable way.

Wangala saved a penalty twice in the match which saw the 2011 champions take 3-1 half time lead thanks to two goals from Brian Marita and a solo effort from Henry Mejja, Eric Kapaito got on the score sheet for Sharks in the opening 45 minutes.

Mejja returned in the second half to score his second of the day to assure Tusker of the three points. The win takes Tusker to second place on the log, a point behind KCB who have two games in hand.

In Mombasa Bandari won their first match under new head coach Casa Mbungo after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 4-3 at Mbaraki Sports Grounds. This was Homeboyz’ fourth loss in seven games and leaves them in relegation zone.

Nzoia Sugar FC won their first match of the 2020/21 campaign after snatching a 2-1 win against visitors Sofapaka. Nairobi City Stars and Ulinzi Stars fought to a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday, KCB face AFC Leopards in what’s expected to be an entertaining match at Moi Kasarani stadium.KCB will be out to extend their purple perch that’s has seen them collect maximum points from six rounds.

AFC Leopards began the season brightly winning its opening three matches but that run has since stalled with the 1998 champions failing to collect a point from their last two games which have ended in defeats.

Their last win came on 12th December after they beat Sofapaka 3-0.

Sunday Jan 17th 2021 Fixtures

AFC Leopards Vs KBC FC

Bidco Utd Vs Wazito Fc

Vihiga United Vs Posta Rangers

Collated Saturday Jan 16th 2021 Results

Bandari 4-3 Kk Homeboyz

Nairobi City Stars 1-1 Ulinzi

Nzoia Sugar 2-1 Sofapaka

Tusker 4-2 K.Sharks