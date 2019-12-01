Tusker FC host Bandari FC at Ruaraka grounds

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC will host Bandari FC this afternoon at the Ruaraka grounds in one of three league matches on card Sunday.

Bandari are winless in their last six matches in all the competitions leaving them 13th in the league standing.

Tusker FC lies fifth on the log with 18 points after 10 matches. In other matches, Western Stima will take on Sofapaka while Zoo FC will square it out with Kisumu Allstars.

Gor Mahia tops the league standings with 25 points, five ahead of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz while KCB is third on 18th points.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Internationally, Barcelona Star Lionel Messi and USA women’s World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe are tipped to win this year’s 2019 Ballon d’Or awards.

Winners of the Ballon d’Or awards will be announced on Monday in a ceremony set to be held in Paris, France.

There are 30 nominees in total for the prize, organised by France Football magazine, Ballon d’Or and voted for by 180 journalists from around the world.

Tell Us What You Think