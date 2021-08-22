Tusker FC are the 2020/21 FKF Premier league Champions

Tusker FC are the Football Kenya Federation Premier League 20/21 champions after edging out Bidco United 2-1 at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

The win saw Tusker move to 65 points and will pocket Sh.4million and lift the newly minted trophy.

Goals from Aloro Rodgers and Henry Meja goals in the first half were all the brewers needed to be crowned champions.

Team head coach Robert Matano was impressed with his team performance during the entire season.

“Well done guys. It has not been easy but I’m happy we have achieved it. Good job, you have done well,” he said.

“It was a competitive season and we have accomplished our mission. Now we focus on Caf and rebuilding our squad for more titles next season,” said an elated Matano in his post match interview.

Elsewhere AFC Leopards ended their league campaign on a losing note after going down 3-2 Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday at Thika Stadium.

It was an incredible result for Kakamega Homeboyz who had to come from two goals down to beat their opponents.

In Nakuru, hosts Ulinzi Stars came from behind to edge Posta Rangers 2-1 in a final day FKF Premier League match played at the ASK Showground from 3 pm.

Despite leading 1-0 at the break through Eliud Lokuwam, Posta Rangers could not sustain the soldiers’ second half pressure that saw them score twice through Mark Bikokwa and Oscar Wamalwa.

Mathare United on the other hand brought down the curtains to a difficult 20/21 season for them in sublime fashion on Sunday, thumping relegated Western Stima 5-2 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Clifford Alwanga helped himself to a brace with Daniel Otieno, Khalid Jumaan and John Mwangi scoring one each. Michael Karamor and Brian Steve netted for Stima.