Tusker FC beats Sofapaka 3-1 in KPL match in Machakos

Former Champions Tusker FC displayed an impressive 2nd half performance as they neat Sofapaka 3-1 in a Kenya Premier League (KPL) match which was played at the Machakos County Stadium Saturday.

It is Tusker’s 2nd consecutive win so in the 2019/2020 campaign, with Sofapaka having registered a single win in Four matches.

The Brewers, 2-1 winners away to ZOO FC last weekend, settled into the game quicker than its opponents, but George Odhiambo missed out on an open chance to give the Robert Matano led side the lead, failing to convert Luke Namanda’s cross.

The Brewers were then given the chance to take the lead from the spot after Odhiambo was brought down in the box, but Isima Watenga’s was at hand to save Timothy Otieno’s penalty, as well as the rebound from Namanda.

Coming into the 2nd half, Tusker’s resilience immediately paid off through Former ZOO FC Midfielder Mike Madoya , before Wandera doubled the lead seven minutes later.

Namanda’s fine display throughout the game would see him score Tusker’s 3rd of the afternoon, with Elie Esieche grabbing a consolation goal for Batoto Ba Mungu from the spot.

In other matches played Saturday; Western Stima were 2-1 winners over Kisumu All Stars, while Ulinzi Stars humbled Sony Sugar 3-1 at the Afraha Stadium.

