Tusker FC bundled out of CAF Confederations Cup

Tusker Fc lost 0-1 on aggregate to CS Sfaxien in their second preliminary round, second leg of CAF Confederations Cup in Sfax, Tunisia.

After a barren first leg draw in Nairobi, Tusker travelled to Tunisia with their target set on upsetting the home side, but found themselves on the back foot after 35 minutes.

Aymen Harzi strike from the spot ten minutes to the breather was all what the Tunisians needed to win the game, as Tusker had Karlos Kirenge sent off for a second booking four minutes into second half stoppage time.

Record three-time champions CS Sfaxien who last won the title in 2013 completed a 14-teams pack through to then mini-league stage.

In Bechar, Algeria’s JS Saoura produced an amazing comeback to beat Ghana’s Hearts of Oak 4-0 and reach the group stage winning 4-2 on aggregate.Saoura had lost the first leg 2-0 in Accra last weekend.

Meanwhile in Bamako, Mali’s Binga couldn’t find a similar comeback, as they fell short to beat Zanaco 2-0, leaving the Zambians to reach the group stage winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Zanaco carried a healthy 3-0 lead from the first leg.

In Lusaka, Simba SC lost 2-1 to home side Red Arrows of Zambia on the day but still progressed with a 4-2 aggregate score having won the first leg 3-0 in Dar es Salaam.