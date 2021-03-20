Tusker FC comes from behind to salvage a point against City Stars

League leaders Tusker FC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Nairobi City Stars in a Kenya Football Federation Premier League match at Utalii Grounds,Nairobi.

City Stars went ahead in the 8th minute through Antony ‘Muki’ Kimani’s well curved free kick.Muki returned again 8 minutes later to score a second from the edge of the box.

However , Tusker returned a changed outfit in the second half and managed to pull one back in the 50th minute through Kelvin Monyii strike.

Substitute Chris Onyango scored second, latching onto a rebound after City Stars goal minder had saved Henry Mejja’s effort seventeen minutes to full time. Both sides couldn’t muster a winning goal with the tie ending in a draw.

The draw ,a 5th one for City Stars this season leaves them 8th on the standings with 20 points from 16 games while Tusker remains top of the standings with 36 points,7 ahead of closest rivals KCB who have played two games less.

In Mumias, title hopefuls AFC Leopards picked a point after battling to a barren draw against Vihiga United at Mumias Complex. Bandari and Wazito fought to a 2-2 draw at Moi Kasarani Stadium.

FKFPL RESULTS

Saturday 20,March 2021

City Stars 2-2 Tusker FC

Wazito Fc 2-2 Bandari FC

Vihiga United 0-0 AFC Leopards SC

Fixtures

Sunday, 21st March 2021

Nzoia Sugar Vs Ulinzi Stars

KCB Vs Zoo Kericho

Kakamega Homeboyz Vs Sofapaka

