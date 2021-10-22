Tusker FC fall to Zamalek to exit CAF Champions league

Egypt’s Zamalek turned on style to crush Kenyan side Tusker 4-0 and stroll into the African Champions League group stage with a 5-0 aggregate victory in Alexandria on Friday.

A double from in-form playmaker Youssef Ibrahim in addition to goals from Achraf Bencharki, who scored the winner in the first leg, and Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri gave Zamalek a commanding victory.

Tusker gave a start to goalkeeper Patrick Matasi at the expense of Brian Bwire, who played the first leg, but he was at fault for three goals as Zamalek ran riot.

The hosts needed 11 minutes to go ahead when Matasi barely pushed an innocuous cross and Ibrahim, nicknamed Obama after the former US president, pounced to send a looping header over him and into the net.

Jaziri doubled the lead six minutes with another simple header into an empty net as Matasi was caught in no man’s land following a right-wing cross.

Bencharki missed a sitter early in the second half but made amends in the 72nd minute to add the third, ending a flowing three-man move with an easy tap-in.

Veteran schemer Mahmoud Shikabala, who was introduced in the second half, released Ibrahim with a delightful pass with the outside of his boot from his own half and Matasi needlessly rushed out, allowing the forward to skip past him and square the ball to Bencharki with the goal gaping.

Ibrahim turned scorer to complete the rout on 74 minutes as he converted Ahmed Zizo’s inviting low cross from close range.

Zamalek, who lost in the Champions League final in 2016 and 2020, are seeking to win Africa’s blue-riband club competition for the first time since 2002.

Tusker dropped to the Caf Confederations Cup where they will face an opponent in the second preliminary round stage with a place in the group phase beckoning.