Tusker FC came from a goal down to force a one all draw with KCB and move two points clear at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table in a nail biting match played Saturday at the Afraha stadium in Nakuru.

KCB went ahead in the match through Reagan Otieno in the 14th minute before being reduced to ten men after Bethuel Warambo was red carded in the 31st minute.

The Bankers held on for the better part of the game but conceded a penalty in injury time, missing out on a 5th win of the season.

In the other match played, Kisumu All Stars secured their first win of the season by beating Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in Kisumu.

All Stars netted the lone goal with two minutes left on the clock. Posta Rangers defeated Chemelil Sugar 3-0 in the early kick off match played in Narok.

Six more Kenyan Premier League matches will be played Sunday with all the big clash set for Kasarani stadium between rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.