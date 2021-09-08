Tusker FC off to Djibouti for CAF Champions League preliminary clash with Arta  

by Bernard Okumu

 

Tusker Fc’s first batch of players and officials left  on Wednesday Morning for Djibouti ahead of  Saturday’s  CAF Champions League preliminary round tie against Arta Solar 7  FC.

The second batch is expected to depart later today , the full travelling party includes 19 players, six technical bench members and four officials.

Assistant coach George Maina will not travel with the team as he is currently engaged in the CAF B Coaching Course that started on Monday at KISE.

 

Head Coach Robert Matano {pictured} will lead Tusker FC to continental action for the first time in five years.

The return leg is scheduled September 18th in Nairobi with the winner advancing to the second preliminary round.

 

 

Players

Clyde Senaji

Teddy Osok

Humphrey MIeno

Charles Momanyi

Jimmy Mbugua

Patrock Matasi

Jackson Macharia

Shami Mwinyi

Boniface Muchiri

Daniel Sakari

Hillary Wandera

Brian Bwire

Kevin Monyi

Joshua Ibrahim

Apollo Otieno

Kalos Kirenge

Emery Mvuyekure

John Njuguna

Eugene Asike

Technical Bench

Robert Matano

Enos Karani

George Opondo

Duncan Ochieng

Charles Waititu

Wycliffe Makanga

  

Latest posts

Olympian Shezana and Volleyball coach Halima Bakari awarded scholarships

Bernard Okumu

FIBA AFRICA,NBA AFRICA  hold skills camp in Nairobi

Bernard Okumu

Champ Sahib peerless  after season’s second win at Jamhuri

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More