Tusker Fc’s first batch of players and officials left on Wednesday Morning for Djibouti ahead of Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round tie against Arta Solar 7 FC.

The second batch is expected to depart later today , the full travelling party includes 19 players, six technical bench members and four officials.

Assistant coach George Maina will not travel with the team as he is currently engaged in the CAF B Coaching Course that started on Monday at KISE.

The return leg is scheduled September 18th in Nairobi with the winner advancing to the second preliminary round.

Players