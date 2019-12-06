Tusker FC second on KPL standings after Kariobangi Sharks

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC has moved to the second spot on the standings after beating Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in a league match played Friday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Tusker FC now lies second on the table with 24 points, one behind leaders Gor Mahia.

In another match Mombasa based side Bandari FC beat Wazito FC 3-1 at the Mabaraki Stadium.

The win has now propelled Bandari to 12th position on the log with 12 points after playing a total of 11 matches.

On Saturday, Chemelil Sugar will host Western Stima at the Muhoroni grounds while Nzoia Sugar welcomes Kakamega Homeboys at their backyard in Bungoma.