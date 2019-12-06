Tusker FC second on KPL standings after Kariobangi Sharks

Written By: Kennedy Langat
15

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC has moved to the second spot on the standings after beating Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 in a league match played Friday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Also Read  City beat Burnley 4-1 as Palace move to 5th in EPL

Tusker FC now lies second on the table with 24 points, one behind leaders Gor Mahia.

In another match Mombasa based side Bandari FC beat Wazito FC 3-1 at the Mabaraki Stadium.

Also Read  Rashford scores twice to see united beat Spurs 2-1

The win has now propelled Bandari to 12th position on the log with 12 points after playing a total of 11 matches.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

On Saturday, Chemelil Sugar will host Western Stima at the Muhoroni grounds while Nzoia Sugar welcomes Kakamega Homeboys at their backyard in Bungoma.

Also Read  Govt urged to fast track renovation of existing stadia
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR