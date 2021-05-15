Tusker FC strengthen stranglehold on league leadership despite stalemate

Tusker FC went five points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Standings despite battling to a 0-0 draw against KCB FC at Ruaraka grounds,Nairobi.

In a cagey affair that created few chances, Jackson Macharia and Otieno Apollo missed glorious opportunities to fire the Brewers into the lead.

Tusker came closer in the closing stages of the encounter with Chris Onyango’s strike being ruled out for offside.

KCB finished the game with ten men after Curtis Wekesa was shown a second yellow card after 67minutes.

AFC Leopards kept alive their title ambitions, moving to second position after registering slim 1-0 win against Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka Grounds.

Caleb Olilo struck 6 minutes to the interval to hand Ingwe the vital win that catapulted them to within five points of league leaders Tusker FC.

Nzoia dropped to 12th position, 8 points off safety.

Bandari FC and Bidco United shared the spoils after drawing 1-1 at Mbaraki Sports grounds as Posta Rangers also collected a point against hosts Western Stima in Kisumu.

Saturday Results May 15, 2021

Western Stima 1-1 Posta Rangers -Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Tusker 0-0 KCB-Ruaraka grounds

Bandari 1-1 Bidco United -Mbaraki grounds

AFC Leopards 1-0 Nzoia Sugar -Ruaraka grounds

Sunday Fixtures, May 16, 2021

Mathare United vs Vihiga United

Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars

Sofapaka vs Wazito

