Tusker Fc will seek to overturn the 0-1defeat when they face Zamalek Fc in their second leg, round of 32 CAF Champions league match scheduled Friday in Alexandria, Egypt.

The match will be played at Borg El Arab Stadium and is set to kick off tonight at 8PM east African time.

Tusker suffered first leg slim defeat in Nairobi and a win in Alexandria against the Egyptian side will see them through, a feat that head coach Robert Matano believes is achievable.

‘’When we played Zamalek in the first leg we gave them a lot of respect because some players were participating in their first international match, but now they realized their mistake and know what they can do, they know that they can also play and win and that’s the mood in camp right now. You can be down but tomorrow you will be up and that’s football, we need to score goals to win the match I know we are capable of that. We don’t fear anybody, the players are ready’’, Matano remarked.

Defender Eugene Asike challenged the squad to show character in the game expressing optimism of clinching the crucial victory.

‘’We have rectified the mistake we did in the first leg, playing away from home needs a lot of character and belief and the team needs to show that in the game as well as show teamwork so as to get the desired result. We k now where we went wrong we have rectified that on the field and it’s just for everyone to show up in today’s game’’,Asike said.

Forwards Boniface Muchiri and Ibrahim Joshua vowed to fight for the desired result despite playing away.

‘we are ready for the match ,we will push and give it all our best ‘’,Ibrahim said.

The aggregate winner will qualify the next round of CAF’s premier club competition.