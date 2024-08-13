Tusker FC unveils new signings ahead of new FKFPL new season

Tusker FC has today officially unveiled its new signings and new kits ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 FKF Premier League season.

The 12-time FKF Premier League champions have acquired a talented crop of players in a bid to strengthen the team and increase its competitive edge as it eyes local and continental titles.

The club has reinforced its backline with the signing of experienced and promising talents.

Alex Onchwari, a 24-year-old defender with a career spanning Ololulung’a FC, Zoo Kericho, Horsed FC in Somalia, and Muhoroni Youth, brings a wealth of experience to the backline.

Joining him is 25-year-old Dennis Wanjala, a solid left-back with previous stints at Nzoia Sugar and City Stars.

In midfield, the Brewers have secured the services of the versatile 24-year-old Yussuf Nassir Mainge.

Having honed his skills at FC Pohronie in Slovakia, as well as local giants AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, and Kenya Police FC, Mainge is expected to be a key playmaker.

The young and promising 19-year-old Ryan Ogam, who has impressed at Sunrise FC and Rainbow FC, adds depth and creativity to the midfield.

Additionally, Teddy Dok Onyango, a product of the Tusker FC youth system, has also been promoted to the first team to provide additional options in the middle of the park and will be looking to make his mark in the senior squad.

Upfront, Tusker FC has assembled a formidable attacking force with the acquisition of 32-year-old Boban Zirintusa, a seasoned striker with a proven track record in South Africa, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

His experience at Polokwane City, Ethiopia Coffee, Vipers FC, Express FC, Busoga FC, Mtibwa Sugar, and Biashara United are expected to come in handy ahead of the new season.

Joining him in the striking department is the talented 20-year-old Jacob Onyango, who has shown promise at Sofapaka.

Adding width and pace to the attack is 23-year-old Eric Naaman Balecho, a skillful winger with experience at Cheza Sports Academy, Mount Kenya University FC, and Murang’a Seal.

Thomas Omole, another promising striker, joins the club from Chipolopolo FC and Vihiga Bullets at the age of 20.

The club has also bolstered its goalkeeping department with the signing of 27-year-old Joseph Ochuka, who brings experience from Kariobangi Sharks, KCB, and Bandari FC.

In addition to the new signings, the Club has also refreshed its look with the unveiling of its new training and playing kits designed by local fashion designer Michael Ngwei and manufactured by global sports apparel giant Umbro.

Speaking at the event held at Ruaraka Grounds, KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti expressed said, “Today marks an exciting chapter for Tusker FC as we unveil a new-look team complete with a fresh kit.

The infusion of both experienced and young talent, coupled with the launch of our fresh kit, signifies our dedication to providing our fans with a team they can be proud of.

Our aim is to assemble a squad capable of competing at the highest level both domestically and internationally and we are very excited for the new season.”

“The unveiling of this new kit is a testament to our belief in Kenyan creativity.

By partnering with local designer Michael Ngwei, we have not only created a visually appealing kit but also empowered a talented Kenyan artist.

This is part of our broader commitment to supporting and nurturing local talent and as Tusker FC, we are proud to be at the forefront of championing Kenyan creativity on the national and international stage,” said Ocitti.

The developments follow a pre-season tour of Uganda which provided a platform for the new signings to gel with the rest of the squad.

The matches against Bright Stars FC, Kitara FC, and Lugazi FC offered valuable game time and allowed the coaching staff to assess the team’s progress.

Interim Head Coach Charles Okere expressed excitement with the new players, noting that the focus now shifts to fine-tuning preparations for the upcoming FKF Premier League season.

“I’m excited about the new look of the team. The blend of experienced players and promising young talents is impressive, and we are happy with our squad.

The pre-season tour of Uganda has been invaluable in helping us build team cohesion and test different formations.

Our aim is to hit the ground running when the league kicks off and reclaim the premier league title and the other trophies,” said Okere.