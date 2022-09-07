Tusker FC unveils new signings ahead of new season 

Reigning Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC has strengthened its squad after unveiling seven new signings ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Club has secured the services of defenders Boniface Onyango, and Thomas Teka from Kariobangi Sharks for a period of two years while midfielder Eric Mmata also joins the brewers from Sharks.

18-year David Odoyo joins the club from Kakamega High School’s Green Commandos with Former Wazito Fc defender Eric Otieno also making the move to Ruaraka.

Other players who were unveiled on Wednesday include Collins Otieno who has been promoted from the Tusker Fc youth team and goalkeeper Brian Opondo acquired from Bidco FC.

Speaking during the announcement of the new players, Tusker FC Head Coach Robert Matano said the new players will be key in the team’s title defence.

“We would like to welcome the new players to this great club. This is part of our strategy to strengthen the team as we head to the new season as we look to retain the Premier League title once more. We have made sure we strengthen all departments within the team including goalkeeping, midfield, and attack positions. We expect the league to be more competitive this coming season as we have seen other teams strengthening their squads as well. These players have been carefully selected and will therefore ensure we remain competitive throughout the season,” said Matano.

Tusker Fc is set to head to the littoral Mombasa County for their pre season preparations ahead of the new season. Tusker is set to face Posta Rangers on 24th September in their opening match of the new season.

