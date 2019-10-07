According to some KOTs, Tusker Oktobafest might have been the best event of the year

What do Kenyans love more than football? If you said beer then you’re correct. Let’s put it this way, Kenya Breweries Limited hasn’t been thriving since 1922 because Kenyans don’t drink. This weekend was great for Kenyans in general, there was a football match, but more importantly, there was the Tusker Oktobafest 2019.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship brand Tusker, held a one of a kind beer festival in the country over the weekend at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi. The event, dubbed ‘Tusker Oktobafest 2019’, celebrated Kenyan authenticity, by bringing to life Kenyan culture through beer, entertainment, food and music.

During the two-day event, Kenyans enjoyed a range of beers and food as they get entertained by the nation’s top artists and Deejays. The line-up of artists included Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Fena, The Kansoul, Bensoul, Nadia Mukami, Sailors, Ethic, Hart-the-band, and Karun among others. Ticket holders also enjoyed great tunes from Deejays Joe Mfalme, Blinky Bill, Kace, Suraj, Adrian, G Money, and Dii amongst others.

Here’s what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the event

It’s the best event of the year. According to various tweets, the event should serve as an example for all other events to be organised in Kenya.

Ok. Best event of the year goes to #TuskerOktobafest !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Si ati nini ama nini! I loved the experience! Kesho, tena repeat repeat !! ???? — Wacuks Baby ? (@wacuka_) October 6, 2019

The person who organised #Oktobafest needs to put it down as a case study. Yo!!! The partners, location, pricing of the tickets (including incentives for purchasing your ticket) AND THERE WAS NO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST. — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) October 6, 2019

This beer-drinking ensemble got twitter talking.

Beer dispenser, we will never see it all ?? #TuskerOktobafest pic.twitter.com/E7GXSlWmRf — Stephen Kariuki (@stephenWkariuki) October 5, 2019

It was a lot of Kenyan entertainment and fun for just the right price. Each ticket cost KSh. 1,000 and each ticket purchased came with two redeemable beers from the house of Tusker (Tusker Lager, Tusker Lite, Tusker Malt, and Tusker Cider).

The debate of Kenyans can never support or attend an all Kenyan line up event is over… Give them good ticket price and they will attend. Yesterday and today is enough evidence…. I am at racecourse main stage.. come and beat me. #TuskerOktobafest — aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) October 6, 2019

Yoh! Event organizers, get enough sponsors for your events, there’s no need fo y’all to be overpricing tickets and giving us mediocre performances. Do a case study on #TuskerOktobafest. It doesn’t have to be big as that but VALUE for our money is all we need. — PAID PARTNERSHIP WITH ENJOYMENT (@timothymathai) October 7, 2019

The entertainment was amazing and featured an all-Kenyan line-up. The weekend’s line-up featured artists like Sauti Sol, Sailors, Ethic, Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski, H_Art the band, Samidoh just to mention a few.

Last night at #TuskerOktobafest was so sick! But we’re just gonna add that @sautisol completely murdered their performance! ?? So proud pic.twitter.com/9iW2fbBFIt — ANYIKO PUBLIC RELATIONS (@anyikopr) October 6, 2019

Yo! There's a revolution happening in the Kenyan music scene led by the new school artists and I'm here for iiiiit! Issss LIT! #TuskerOktobafest — Adelle Onyango (@ADELLEO) October 5, 2019

There were enough stages and things to do that kept the revellers entertained all weekend.

Me the entire day moving from the Main Stage to the Beer garden to the Beer Tasting Experience then to Tusker lite glow in the Dark Party and back to the main stage ?? #TuskerOktobafest pic.twitter.com/81XEm0hAUt — Limo. (@Limo_alan) October 5, 2019

Is it really a Kenyan event if your phone isn’t stolen?

Events in kenya noma.. you have to dance, watch the performances, drink and look out for pickpockets all at the same time #TuskerOktobafest — Syovo_Maweu ? (@TariqMaweu) October 5, 2019

Lost my phone to thieves at #TuskerOktobafest . — Wamathai (@Wamathai) October 6, 2019

To the guy who stole my power bank pale #TuskerOktobafest thinking it’s my phone I hope it’s everything you hoped it would be.. pic.twitter.com/fz1XepMIV9 — Afrophoet (@kairigo_njogu) October 6, 2019

