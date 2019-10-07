According to some KOTs, Tusker Oktobafest might have been the best event of the year

What do Kenyans love more than football? If you said beer then you’re correct. Let’s put it this way, Kenya Breweries Limited hasn’t been thriving since 1922 because Kenyans don’t drink. This weekend was great for Kenyans in general, there was a football match, but more importantly, there was the Tusker Oktobafest 2019.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship brand Tusker, held a one of a kind beer festival in the country over the weekend at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi. The event, dubbed ‘Tusker Oktobafest 2019’, celebrated Kenyan authenticity, by bringing to life Kenyan culture through beer, entertainment, food and music.

During the two-day event, Kenyans enjoyed a range of beers and food as they get entertained by the nation’s top artists and Deejays. The line-up of artists included Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Fena, The Kansoul, Bensoul, Nadia Mukami, Sailors, Ethic, Hart-the-band, and Karun among others. Ticket holders also enjoyed great tunes from Deejays Joe Mfalme, Blinky Bill, Kace, Suraj, Adrian, G Money, and Dii amongst others.

Here’s what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about the event

It’s the best event of the year. According to various tweets, the event should serve as an example for all other events to be organised in Kenya.

This beer-drinking ensemble got twitter talking.

It was a lot of Kenyan entertainment and fun for just the right price. Each ticket cost KSh. 1,000 and each ticket purchased came with two redeemable beers from the house of Tusker (Tusker Lager, Tusker Lite, Tusker Malt, and Tusker Cider).

The entertainment was amazing and featured an all-Kenyan line-up. The weekend’s line-up featured artists like Sauti Sol, Sailors, Ethic, Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski, H_Art the band, Samidoh just to mention a few.

There were enough stages and things to do that kept the revellers entertained all weekend.

Is it really a Kenyan event if your phone isn’t stolen?

