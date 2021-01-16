Tusker plot Sharks downfall, out to maintain unbeaten run

Tusker Fc head coach Robert Matano is confident that his side will maintain its winning run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League when they face Kariobangi Sharks Saturday afternoon at Moi, Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

Tusker has not lost a game since their opening day 1-2 loss to AFC Leopards and has gone on on to pick up maximum points in three of their last four matches.

‘’Football is not numbers,football is something different, losing or having won in the past doesn’t mean we cannot achieve our desired result today, I am confident we will win. We have to work extra hard to maintain the standards we have already set. Everybody is ready, the game is like any other game’, Matano said.

Midfielder Boniface Muchiri says he’s ready to produce goods after months out with injury.

‘’I feel like I have recovered a great deal. I can now run, pass and all that. I am grateful for the mental strength I have gained especially from the coach who has continued to push me to regaining my earlier good form’’, Muchiri remarked.

Midfielder Apolo Otieno who has managed to break into the team’s midfield is buoyed by the teams current run saying that they stand a good chance of getting maximum points against Kariobangi Sharks.

‘’Going by the way we have trained and prepared for the match we are hopeful of a win .Sharks is a good team which will make the game a difficult one’’,Apolo quipped

A win for Tusker will move them second, a point off leaders pace, pending results from other weekend fixtures.

Kariobangi Sharks is enjoying a purple perch sitting second on the standings,three points adrift of leaders KCB FC. Sharks, Zoo FC and KCB are the only unbeaten teams in the league.

SATURDAY,16 JAN 2021

Tusker Vs K.Sharks

City Stars Vs Ulinzi Stars

Bandari Fc Vs KK Homeboyz

Nzoia Sugar Vs Sofapaka

SUNDAY 17 JAN 2021

AFC Leopards Vs KCB FC

Bidco Utd Vs Wazito Fc

Vihiga United Vs Posta Rangers

