Tusker FC Head Coach, Robert Matano, is hopeful that the Kenyan Champions can still register an upset away to Zamalek on Friday, in their 2nd leg CAF Champions League match. The Egyptians earned a first-leg advantage in their first-round clash after beating hosts Tusker 1-0 at the Nyayo Stadium. Here’s a look at some of the results from an action-packed Champions League and Confederation Cup weekend.

