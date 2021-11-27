Tusker ready for Sunday clash against CS Sfaxien,says Matano

FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC are optimistic of picking a positive result in Sunday afternoon’s CAF Confederation Cup play-off round first leg tie at home against Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien.

Team head coach Robert Matano is confident that he will break the jinx of not winning against teams from North African countries when they host Tunisian epresentatives at Nyayo national stadium.

“Against Zamalek, we had just signed new players and they had not gelled. That is why we lost the two matches. This time we have prepared well and we are ready for the tie. We have no injury worries, apart from Jimmy Mbugua is o the recovery path,” the 59-year-old coach said.

The Brewers has been boosted with defenders Charles Momanyi and Kalos Kirenge as well as midfielder Clyde Senaji returning to full training.

The only absentee for this game will be defender Jimmy Mbugua who commenced light training after picking up an ankle injury in the game against Kariobangi Sharks.

Sfaxien arrived in the country on Thursday morning ahead of the game which will be played at 3pm behind closed doors.

“Tusker FC would like to advise that Sunday afternoon’s CAF Confederation Cup match against CS Sfaxien will be played behind closed doors, as we have not been able to get clearance to allow fans into the stadium.” Part of the team statement read.

Tusker dropped to the second-tier continental tournament after a 5-0 aggregate thrashing by Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the first round.

On the other hand, CS Sfaxien beat Nigerian Premier League side Bayelsa 5-0 on aggregate to book a date with Tusker for a place in the group stage of the tournament.

The winner of the two-leg tie will progress to the group stage of the competition which comes with a Sh27 million grant from the Confederation of African football.