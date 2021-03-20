Tusker secure vital point in the race at the top

Tusker FC fought from two goals down to rescue a vital point against Nairobi City Stars, in a Kenyan Premier League match that ended 2-2.
In a somewhat strange weekend in the Kenya Premier League, where all the matches ended in a draw, Tusker had Chrispinus Odhiambo 73rd minute strike, to thank for securing the point after going down 2-0 in the first 20 minutes.
In another interesting match, Bandari rallied from behind to bag a draw that saw them maintain their vantage position against Wazito.
Wazito who had beaten South Sudan in their midweek friendly encounter, found themselves going into the break trailing courtesy of a William Wadri penalty. However, things changed on the stroke of the hour as Michael Owino leveled the score before Kevin Kimani added a second five minutes later to give Wazito the lead.
Bandari’s Benjamin Mosha, had different ideas though as he tapped in the equalizer to ensure that the dockers go back home with a point.
Vihiga United held AFC Leopards to a goalless draw to complete a hat trick of draws in the league.