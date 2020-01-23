Tusker striker Timothy Otieno named LG Player of the Month

Written By: Buckley Fetha
3

Tusker striker Timothy Otieno named LG Player of the Month
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Tusker FC striker Timothy Otieno has been named the LG Player of the Month of November.

Otieno was named the November best having beaten Brian Nyakan of Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa, who were the other players in line for the gong.  

The Free-scoring Tusker striker Timothy Otieno has bagged the LG Player of the Month award for his exploits in November.

Also Read  Eric Kiptanui targeting best time in Dubai Marathon

The lanky forward scored five goals for his club in the month of November. He becomes just the 3rd player to win the monthly gong more than once in the last five years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Otieno, whose target for the first half of the premier league was to score ten goals, helped himself to half the number in November alone breaching Nzoia Sugar twice then getting on the score sheet once against KCB, Western Stima and his old club Posta Rangers.

Also Read  Budding tennis player Ominde sure of winning at ITF junior event

Incidentally, his only other gong came four seasons ago while turning out for Posta Rangers.

Also Read  Stars pooled alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in WC qualifiers

He now wants to score eight times in the remaining sixteen league games to hit a target set at the beginning of the season.

The November gong was also contested for by Brian Nyakan of Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR