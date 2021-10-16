Tusker suffers narrow home defeat against Zamalek in CAF Champions League

Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek have beaten Kenya’s Tusker FC in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Egyptian champions had a slow start to the game, as they were unable to create any real danger on the Tusker goal.

Victory put Zamalek in the driving seat and will now need to see out the second leg set for next week on Friday to advance to the group stages of the continent’s premier clubs competition.

The hosts actually had the first real chance on goal when they took a long range free-kick, that was brilliantly saved by Abogabal.

Neither side had another clear cut chance until the additional time of the first-half, when Obama found Bencharki all alone inside the six-yard box but the latter inexplicably missed the target.

Zamalek came into the second-half physically and tactically more dominant which was shown from the very first moments, when Emam Ashour’s powerful shot hit the left post in the 46th minute.

However, Bencharki compensated for the missed opportunities one minute later after cruising past the Tusker defense before smashing the ball in the near post to give the White Knights the lead.

Brewers coach Robert Matano, who blamed his players for showing too much to the visitors, will now have to come up with another plan if his charges are to make it to the group stages of the Champions League.

FULL TIME AT THE NYAYO NATIONAL STADIUM. Tusker 0-1 Zamalek. (Bencharki). All to play for in Alexandria on Friday. #KenyaMilele #Brewers4Life — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) October 16, 2021

The 13 time Egyptian champions will now have a slight advantage going into the second leg, which will take place next Friday, October 22 in Egypt.