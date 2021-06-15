Tusker title challenge take a hit after mailmen defeat

Tusker FC suffered a major set back in their FKF Premier league title challenge after a humiliating loss against Posta Rangers in one of the top flight matches staged on Tuesday afternoon at the Ruaraka grounds.

Tusker FC suffered a major setback in their FKF Premier league title challenge after a humiliating loss against Posta Rangers in one of the top flight matches staged on Tuesday afternoon at the Ruaraka grounds.

The mail men coached by former Harambee Stars tactician Francis Okumbi stunned the Brewers by 1-0 after substitute Josephat Lopanga struck on 80th minute to deny the 11-time champions the opportunity to go five points clear at the top of the 17-team league.

FULL TIME IN RUARAKA. It ends Inna disappointing defeat. pic.twitter.com/vaQ4XAbbWZ — Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) June 15, 2021

Tusker, who have now played 19 matches, remain at the summit on 38 points. The win is Posta’s first in their last four matches and they are in 13th place on 21 points.

“We are not giving up in our quest to be crowned the champions this season.We still have some three matches and we are going to fight” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



His Posta counterpart Okumbi said “It was a fair share because in the first leg, they beat us (4-1) in what was my first match with the team. I am happy the players have played according to instructions.”

In another match played at the same venue, promoted side Nairobi City Stars came from a goal down to beat Western Stima 2-1 in what was the former’s second win in their last 10 matches against the Kisumu-based side since 2008

Peter Opiyo struck from the spot at the death for what turned out to be the winner for Simba wa Nairobi.

In Mombasa,the visiting side Ulinzi Stars FC put up a sterling show to secure a fine 3-1 victory over Bandari FC in their FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Western derby saw hosts Nzoia FC succumb to 2-1 loss against Vihiga United.

Last month, Football Kenya Federation resolved to award the Caf Champions League ticket to the team on top of the FKF Premier League table by June 30.

Tell Us What You Think