Tusker to face As Arta Solar in CAF Champions League preliminary round

Tusker Fc will play Djibouti’s AS Arta Solar FC in their CAF Champions league first preliminary round according to the draw held on Friday by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

According to the draw conducted on Friday in Cairo,Egypt Tusker will begin the campaign away with the encounter set to beplayed between 10th and 12th September with the second leg set after fortnight in Nairobi.

The winner will face five time Caf Champions League winners Zamalek of Egypt in the second preliminary round scheduled October 15th and 17th.

Defending champions Al Ahly will face the winner between Le Messager De Ngozi Fc from Burundi or US Gendermerie Nationale of Niger.

Kenya’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup Gor Mahia will face Atlabara Fc Juba of South Sudan or Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan

The First leg is set for 15th October with the return leg set for a week later at home.