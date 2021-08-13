Tusker to face As Arta Solar in CAF Champions League preliminary round

by Bernard Okumu

 

Tusker Fc  will play Djibouti’s  AS Arta Solar FC in their CAF Champions league first preliminary round according to the draw held on Friday by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

According to the draw conducted  on Friday in Cairo,Egypt Tusker will begin the campaign away with the encounter set to beplayed between 10th and 12th September with the second leg set after  fortnight in Nairobi.

The winner will face five time Caf Champions League winners  Zamalek of Egypt in the second preliminary round scheduled October 15th and  17th.

Defending champions Al Ahly will face the winner between Le Messager De  Ngozi Fc from Burundi or  US Gendermerie Nationale of  Niger.

Kenya’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup  Gor Mahia will face Atlabara Fc Juba of South Sudan  or Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan

The First leg  is set for 15th October  with the return leg set for a week later at home.

 

  

