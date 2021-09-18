Tusker to face Zamalek at CAF Champions League first round

FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker are through to the second round of the CAF Champions League, following a 4-1 win on aggregate over Arta Solar 7 from Djibouti.

Three goals from Shami Mwinyi, Ibrahim Joshua, and Deogratius Ojok made it 3-0 for Tusker in the second leg, played today, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Nyayo National Stadium. The first leg played last week in Djibouti had ended 1-1.

Done and dusted. NDOVU NI KUU! pic.twitter.com/JAD4RHZaQG — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) September 18, 2021

The win consequently sets up a date with Egyptian side Zamalek in the second and final qualification round, which determines who takes part in the CAF Champions League Group Stage round.

The Brewers now turn their focus to Super Cup clash against FKF Cup winners Gor Mahia at Thika Sub County Stadium on Tuesday, ahead of the 2021/22 new season.