Tusker out to test Gor Mahia title credentials in Machakos

Tusker Fc is relishing its chances of catching up with League leaders Gor Mahia whom they face on Saturday in Football Kenya Federation Premier League, FKF PL match at Machakos Stadium.

Tusker FC is banking on its terrific run in recent matches where it has won 6 times in 8 matches.

The 12-time FKF Premier League champions have been on a good run and recently registered their biggest win yet this season after drubbing KCB 5-0 as striker Erick Kapaito grabbed hat-trick.

The 2021/22 league winners have maintained the momentum and romped to a 3-1 win over Sofapaka as Robert Matano’s charges got the goals via Fabian Adikinyi, Eric Kapaito, and David Odoyo.

This victory saw the Brewers move from fifth to third position in the league standings with 31 points, 9 adrift of league leaders Gor Mahia. Nairobi City Stars are in second place aon 33 points from 18 matches.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director, Mark Ocitti, challenged Tusker FC players to give it all against the defending champions.

“We are delighted with the team’s recent performances. The eight-match unbeaten streak reflects the players’ resilience and commitment to turn around the season. Despite a challenging start to the season, we are now in a better position, currently holding the third spot in the standings and with a lot to play for ahead, we believe the team has a genuine chance of clinching our 13th league title.”

“As the team’s sponsors, we are fully committed to supporting them in their quest to remain at the top of Kenyan football. We remain hopeful that this team will emerge victorious this season and in the future. We extend our best wishes for the upcoming crucial clash against Gor. We have full confidence in our team to deliver positive results. We call on all fans to show their support by turning up in large numbers in Machakos,” Mr. Ocitti added.

Tusker FC Head Coach Robert Matano heaped praise on the signings that came in before the start of the campaign saying they have played a crucial part in the comeback efforts.

“We are in a much better position now after a challenging start to the season. My players, including the new additions like Joseph Mwangi, James Kibande, Fabian Adikinyi, and John Byamukama have been crucial to our turnaround. The team’s performances have improved, and they have played a significant role in our recent performances. While there is still work to be done, I have full faith in my squad and the positive atmosphere around. As we head into the second half of the season, my hopes are high,” said Matano.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Saturday 20/01/2024

Bandari Vs Kariobangi Sharks-Mbaraki

Gor Mahia Vs Tusker-Machakos

KCB Vs Muhoroni Youth

Shabana Vs Ulinzi Stars

Sunday,21/01/2024

Talanta Fc Vs Bidco

Leopards Vs Nairobi City Stars

Police FC Vs Nzoia

Posta Rangers Vs Muranga Seal