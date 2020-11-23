Tusker Lager Launches responsible Behaviour Campaign called “Dundaing”

Kama uko out na mabeste, make sure umejijali. Dunda ukiwa secure!?#KenyaMilele pic.twitter.com/98NPaC0T9v — Tusker Kenya (@TuskerLager) November 20, 2020

Kenya Breweries Limited, through its flagship brand Tusker, launched a digital responsible behaviour campaign dubbed ‘Dundaing,’ aimed at encouraging positive drinking behaviour, in line with the set COVID-19 health protocols.

The campaign features rugby stars showcasing the necessary measures consumers need to take while enjoying their favourite drink with friends. They include social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks.

Speaking on the campaign, EABL Head of Beer Marketing, Ann Joy Muhoro, said, “Tusker believes that Kenyans can enjoy their favourite drink with friends in a safe and responsible manner, in line with the set protocols. That is why through the “dundaing” campaign, we are encouraging our consumers to adhere to the set health protocols, as they enjoy their Tuskerat home or at a bar.”

The campaign also highlights the measures bar staff need to put in place in order to ensure their safety and that of their customers, the measures include; wearing of masks, frequent cleaning of surfaces and encouraging cashless modes of payments.

Kenya Sevens and Lionesses stars; Jeff Oluoch, Vincent Onyala, Daniel Taabu, Bush Mwale,Johnstone Olindi, Celestine Masinde and Philadelphia Olando, feature in the campaign videos, which alongside related material, will be aired on digital media.

