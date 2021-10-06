Tusker’s Oktobafest is back!

Kenya’s Biggest Beer Festival, The Tusker Oktobafest is returning after a year’s hiatus.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through their flagship beer brand, Tusker has announced the return of Kenya’s biggest beer festival, the ‘#TuskerOktobafest 2021’. The month-long cultural extravaganza is back again to celebrate Kenyan authenticity by bringing to life Kenyan culture through beer, entertainment, food and music.

This year’s festival, dubbed ‘A Festival Dekonstructed,’ will kick off on Saturday, 9th October 2021 and see Tusker reach consumers across Kenya with in-bar experiences taking place in over 70 bars across the country, and performances from over 150 Kenyan artistes. Some of the headline acts are Khaligraph Jones, Mejja, Matata, Femi One, Buruklyn Boyz, Wakadinali, Ssaru, Silverstone Barz, and Chris Kaiga.

#TuskerOktobaFest will also cater for Tusker fans at home, with exciting offers on KBL’s e-commerce platform partycentral, including an opportunity to win a house party. In Nairobi, OktobaFest begins across the city with the K1 Klubhouse, the Carnivore, Quiver and Ibury Lounge hosting parties this weekend.

Speaking during the announcement, EABL’s Head of Marketing Beers, Anne-Joy Michira expressed her delight at this opportunity for Tusker to connect with consumers once more, “This festival is a celebration of exactly what Tusker stands for which is being loudly and proudly Kenyan. Being a national brand and product that is loved and adored by many, it should be celebrated as such,” she said. She added that the Tusker will also be aiming to support Kenyan artists through the festival, noting the impact of the pandemic to the entertainment and creative industry.

Through this festival, 150 Kenyan local artists. They are artists who capture ‘the bright bold, indomitable spirit of Kenya’.

All attendees are urged to adhere to the guidelines for operations as stipulated by all participating venues and partners to observe the health and safety requirements.

Through partnerships with selected bars, events and off-trade partners across the country throughout the month of October, Tusker aims to reach hundreds of thousands of consumers across Kenya as part of this year’s OktobaFest execution.