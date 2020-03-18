Tuskys forges partnership with Amref to curb Coronavirus pandemic

Local retailer Tusker Mattresses Group and Amref Health Africa in Kenya has announced a working partnership leveraging mutual capacities to manage the Coronavirus threat.

As part of the partnership, Amref Health Africa Kenya will provide on-ground health education and awareness support at Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle clothing locations for the retailer’s staff and customers. This will be delivered through community health workers (CHWs) stationed at Tuskys branches countrywide to sensitise and educate staff and clients about the virus and the relevant prevention measures.

Alongside the partnership with Amref Health Africa, Tuskys has also unveiled a home delivery service in conjunction with Sendy, a local logistics solutions provider. The home delivery will see Tuskys customers make grocery purchases online via a WhatsApp solution and have them delivered to their doorsteps, hence avoiding crowded areas.

On the public health front, Amref Health Africa in Kenya Country Director Dr Meshack Ndirangu said the organisation had forged this partnership with Tusker Mattresses to provide on-site assurance, stakeholder education and situation response capacity.

“The threat of the novel Coronavirus remains a major risk factor to individuals and business enterprises. Forging shared value partnerships between health care service providers and corporate organisations remain critical to mitigating prevalent risks, raise awareness and provide rapid response capacity,” Dr Ndirangu said.

Amref Health Africa is working to deploy over 100 community health workers across the retailers network.

Following the sealing of the partnership, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Dan Githua re-affirmed the firm’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its staff and clients.

“Sanitation management for all our high touch, high traffic areas have been enhanced, and we are constantly sanitising our tills, trolleys, shelves and even backend points such as stores and warehouses. We are not leaving anything to chance,” Githua said.

As part of the firm’s COVID-19 management plan, Tusker Mattresses is maintaining a daily situation monitoring programme and has already installed handwashing stations,distributed hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment for its staffing force.

Being a crucial take holder in this economy, Githua gave the assurance that the firm is playing its part by managing the work environment and ensuring adherence to public health directives.

The firm he added is also playing a role by providing the necessary retail products at the right prices.

