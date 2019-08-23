Tuskys opens Malindi branch as stakeholders’ hail local retailers’ resilience

Local retailer Tusker Mattresses has extended its Coast regional footprint with the opening of its 58th local Tuskys Supermarket branch, in the coastal town of Malindi.

The opening of Tuskys Malindi Friday, extends the market leadership currently enjoyed by local retail operators against multinational players.

Speaking in Malindi, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO, Mr. Dan Githua said the opening of the new branch is part of the firm’s commitment to deepen its market presence in strategic towns and locations in Kenya.

He assured Tuskys customers in Malindi that the retailer will bridge along standing fair pricing barrier that had seen the town’s residents and tourism operators pay higher prices for retail provisions.

“Our main proposition to the shoppers of Malindi will be fair pricing. We have realised that groceries here including foodstuff are about 10% more expensive than Mombasa and we are committing to bridge the gap by offering similar prices to those enjoyed by our Mombasa or Nairobi customers,” Githua assured.

He added that, “With the opening of Tuskys Malindi, we are also enhancing the variety of products available here. Malindi residents will no longer need to travel to Nairobi or Mombasa to purchase quality electronics and furniture items.”

Tusker Mattresses, he confirmed has invested more than Kshs 50million in there stocking and fit out of the branch to Tuskys brand standards.

“At Tuskys, we appreciate the support provided by our business partners including suppliers, staff members, landlords among others who have enabled us to maintain market leadership,” Githua said, adding that, “The retail market, is a barometer of economic performance and we are encouraged that the economy is beginning to show positive recovery signs.”

The opening of the new Tuskys Malindi branch, has also won the support of the local business community led by Mzee Sultan Khimji who described the entry of the retailer as a shot in the arm of the Malindi economy.

Khimji, who is also a real estate investor in Malindi town, said the entry of Tuskys would project the much needed confidence in restoring investor confidence following a wave of poor tourism returns.

“As a member of the Malindi business community, we wholeheartedly welcome Tuskys to this market and celebrate the resilience of local retailers who continue to inspire our confidence,” Khimji said.

In the Coastal region, Tusker Mattresses operates other branches in Mombasa Mainland, Mtwapa and Kilifi.