Tuskys rolls out exclusive foodstuff mega sale this weekend

Local retailer Tusker Mattresses, will this weekend host an exclusive foodstuff mega sale, across its branch network.

The mid-month sale which runs from this Friday to Sunday 14th July with discounts valued at more than 100 million shillings has been designed to celebrate Tuskys customers for their continued support and will precede the firm’s annual mega sale that is scheduled for launch next week.

Speaking when he announced the TUSKYS BIG FIVE foodstuff sale, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Dan Githua said the customer reward programme this weekend- organized in conjunction with the firm’s- suppliers, will cover a range of food items including cooking oils, rice, wheat and maize flour, as well a smeat products.

“These five food items account for up to 40% of our customers’ shopping basket and discounting them aggressively is but one of our initiatives to extend value for money and gratitude to our loyal customers,” Githua said.

Next weekend, Tusker Mattresses, will also be launching the firm’s annual mega sale scheduled to run from 20th July to 10th September 2018.

Dubbed the Big Five Mega Sale, the shopping festival next week will, feature high value items such washing machines, cookers, TVs, furniture among others on offer for up to 50% discounts.

This year, Tusker Mattresses is pursuing a corporate strategy guided by a clear vision to be the leading regional retailer.

The firm, Githua reiterated is relying heavily on enhanced supplier partnerships, human resource development initiatives and extensive information technology adoption to guarantee a superior customer experience.

