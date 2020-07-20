Tuskys suppliers urged to forward payment status to CAK

Those who supplied goods or services to troubled Tuskys Supermarket and are facing delayed payments are being encouraged to file the information with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK).

The competitions regulator that has been investigating potential buyer power abuses in the retail sector says information from Tuskys suppliers will help establish the retailer’s accurate debt portfolio for appropriate action.

Investigations by the CAK into Abuse of Buyer Power incidences in the retail sector focusing on twenty-five mid and large retailers, commenced in April this year.

In a preliminary report, CAK noted that four retailers had delayed payments to local suppliers for a period exceeding ninety days.

In a statement, the Authority said three of the four retailers presented payment plans, which are being honored as agreed, thereby progressively reducing their debt portfolio as confirmed through compliance checks.

Tuskys Supermarket on the other hand was given orders requiring it to submit records revealing the full extent of debt owed, financial statements and records, sales forecasts, among others.

The statement says,over the past 30 days, the Authority has held four meetings with Tuskys to review the documentation submitted and interrogate its proposed debt settlement plan.

Tuskys provided documents indicating that it made payments to suppliers amounting to Ksh 2.77 billion in June 2020 as per the Authority’s order.

Tuskys is said to have presented a payment plan that will result in all suppliers’ outstanding invoices progressively settled over a period of four months.

To ensure adherence to the presented debt settlement plan, CAK has committed to be conducting compliance checks on a weekly basis.

The regulator is also calling on suppliers facing delayed payments to file such information for appropriate action.