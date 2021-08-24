Introduction of the 1:1 textbook to pupils has greatly improved the performance of pupils in public primary schools, the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education Dr. Julius Jwan has said.

Dr. Jwan said the government had enabled every learner in primary school to have textbooks in all learning areas, saying the learners were able to study more than had been in the past.

He made the remarks when he presided over the launch of a report on Early Grade Literacy programme that the government, jointly with USAID introduced to improve the teaching and learning of literacy in all public primary schools in the country at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Tuesday.

The programme, popularly called Tusome, was funded by USAID at the cost of Shs. 8.88 billion and targeted 5.4 million class 1 and 2 pupils in public primary schools.

Dr. Jwan said the experience in implementing the programme led the government to adopt a cheaper way of buying textbooks in schools, noting that the model reduced the prices of textbooks by more than 50% of the prevailing cost.

He said the revision that the government was undertaking on Tusome textbooks underscored the dynamic nature of the curriculum.

“The curriculum is a living thing,” Dr. Jwan noted, saying the changes aim at ensuring harmony and continuing relevance of the curriculum taught and learned in schools.

The Mission Director USAID Kenya and East Africa Mr. Mark Meassick said that the Ministry and USAID had developed and distributed 26 million books aligned to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC)as part of the Tusome Programme.

“We have put CBC aligned English and Kiswahili books into the hands of every Kenyan school child and their teachers,”Meassick said.

He said the programme had led to positive gains in learning outcomes.

Also present during the occasion included the Chief Executive Officer, KICD, Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, the Chief Executive Officer of Knec, and Dr. David Njengere and senior education officers.