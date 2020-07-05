Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, says all tutors must be tested for COVID-19, two weeks prior to the reopening of colleges in the event that they will be re-opened early.

Magoha, who was speaking at a consultative meeting with all principals and their representatives at the Kenya School of Government in Embu, warned that those who fail to test will not be allowed to open.

He gave the instructions even as he assured of the government’s pledge to continue funding public colleges including the period the students are out of school due to COVID 19.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha, PS Dr. Belio Kipsang advising TTC Principals on measures to take and management of Institutions to control #COVID19 pandemic upon reopening in September, speaking at Kenya School of Government Embu County. pic.twitter.com/5T2DjgvD3y Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

— EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) July 5, 2020

The CS said the biggest challenge in reopening of schools as earlier planned was the maintenance of the social distancing protocol in learning institutions which he said will now be mandatory.

He assured the principals that the examinations will be smooth, adding that the Kenya National Examinations Council-KNEC, will be allowed to hold several meetings to ensure a smooth process.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, is Monday expected to provide the way forward on the reopening of schools and colleges.