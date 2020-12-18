Tuwei to upcoming athletes: Be ready to balance between sports and education

Athletics Kenya Chairman Jack Tuwei has challenged upcoming Athletes to not only focus on their talent but also focus on education.

The athletics boss also emphasized on the need to run and win clean. Since sporting activities were halted in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of young Athletes have been left with no source of livelihood as they entirely depend on earnings from competitions.

The situation has forced Kipkeino foundation in collaboration with Standard chartered bank to tour the country and support the Athletes during these tough times.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei who was the chief quest at a two-day seminar for young Athletes on entrepreneurship skills at Kipkeino high school challenged upcoming Athletes to focus on education despite the talent they hold.

‘’This is a great initiative that I we need to encourage .facilitators came here to this young athletes because they need to shape up and come through the ranks and become responsible people’’,Tuwei remarked

The athletics boss singled out Paula Radcliff as one of the athletes who are earning more than when they were in active athletics. Tuwei also called on the athletes to run and win clean.