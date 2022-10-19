Tuya explains how ‘shamba system’ can thrive through PELIS agreement

Environment and Forestry CS nominee Soipan Tuya on Wednesday delved into the controversial ‘Shamba System’ debate during the vetting process.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s appointments Committee, Tuya said ‘shamba system’ can only succeed if it takes place within guidelines of the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Support (PELIS).

Tuya explained that through the Forest Management Act of 2016 the Kenya Forest Services is allowed to collaborate with communities adjacent to forests through Community Forest Associations (CFAs).

“We have a process of engagement between the Kenya Forest Services and the communities adjacent to the forest where the communities are allowed to collaborate in restoration of plantation forests. Under our gazetted forests, 96 per cent consists of the natural forests and 4 per cent consists of commercial plantation forests,” Tuya stated

“PELIS operated within the commercial plantation and not the natural plantation forest where communities have access and once their plantation are cleared they are given seedling by the forest service where they plant the trees alongside short-term crops,” she added

The PELIS system is not entirely a new concept as it was formerly referred to as the ‘shamba system’ before being rebranded.

The CS nominee however, noted that maize plantations are not allowed this from of agreement.