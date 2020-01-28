TVET key in securing jobs for the youth, President Kenyatta says

President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the Government’s commitment to supporting the development of technical institutions, saying the country’s future lies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The President emphasized that TVET will equip the youth with requisite skills that will enable them to use their hands and their God given talents to secure gainful employment in the increasingly competitive job environment.

“That was the dream of our founders. We lost it somewhere when we all came and started believing that the future was in everybody having a degree.

“But the truth of the matter is that the bulk of the jobs that are available for our people is through the use of the talents that they have. That is why we have put huge emphasis on TVET to give our people the skills needed to satisfy the employment requirements of the 21st Century. This is where we must invest,” the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke today at State House, Nairobi, when he witnessed the handing over of a title deed for the 70 acres of land occupied by Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) to the National Treasury by KIST Board of Trustees.

The handing over of the land ownership document to Treasury follows an agreement made during President Kenyatta’s State Visit to Germany in April 2016 where he secured financial support from the Germany government for a mechatronics project to be established at KIST.

“As you are aware, during my State Visit to Germany one of the areas that I had asked them to lend support was our TVET agenda –an agenda that I thought was very critical and important.

“As a result of that, they agreed to put some money to support us to develop KIST. However, as a result of that also and given the fact that this was government funding, there was a requirement that the land they are putting their money into is owned by the Kenya Government,” the President noted.

A mixed financial facility of 20 million Euros was agreed for KIST, Thika Technical Training Institute and Nairobi Institute of Technology during the President’s State Visit to Germany in April 2016.

The visit also secured financing of 27.5 million Euros for enterprise creation and 12 million Euros for the establishment of a centre of excellence in Kenya as well as 7 million Euros for TVET sponsorship and 3 million Euros for technical cooperation.

The Head of State expressed optimism that with the land having been transferred to the National Treasury, the implementation of the mechatronics project at KIST will be fast-tracked.

The President assured of his readiness to work with the management of TVET institutions to ensure they succeed in their mandate of preparing the youth to be competitive in the global job market.

“We cannot do that without giving them the necessary grounding and equip them with the necessary tools through education so that they can actually be the best they can and arm them with the skills that will be required to find gainful employment as we move into the 21st Century,” he said.

Mr Kimani Mathu, the chairman of the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology Board of Trustees, thanked President Kenyatta for his leading role in supporting TVET.

Mr Mathu assured the President that his board will continue protecting and preserving the assets of the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology for posterity.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Attorney General Paul Kihara and Cabinet Secretaries UKur Yatani (National Treasury) and Farida Karoney (Lands) were present at the meeting among other senior Government officials.

