TVET to transit all courses to competency based education

Deputy President William Ruto has announced that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will transit all courses to Competency-Based Education beginning January 2020.

He said it will be the responsibility of the Curriculum Development Assessment and Certificate Council (CDAC) to supervise TVET students and not the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

Speaking during the 3rd graduation of Kisii National University held at the institution’s grounds in Kisii County on Thursday, the Deputy President said proper infrastructure has been put in place to ensure successful implementation of the program.

“Beginning January next year, TVET will transit all courses to competency based as part of our efforts to transform the sector,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said skills acquired from technical training institutes will help in Big four agenda of housing and manufacturing.

He said the Government in collaboration with the African Development Bank the Ministry of Education is successfully funding projects in TVET institutions.

He said the mechanical workshop in Kisii National Polytechnic is a prime example.

Similarly, Dr Ruto said the ministry has sponsored the training of staff in engineering that is ongoing at Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology.

The Deputy President said plans were underway to recruit 3,000 lecturers to ensure successful implementation of Competency Based Curriculum among other reforms being carried out at TVET.

Dr Ruto said the Jubilee administration has resolved to make technical and vocational training a mainstream in its education systems as a measure to providing the much-needed skilled manpower.

The Deputy President said technical education holds the power to expand the society’s ability to discover and create new interventions to fulfill a better future for the youth.

He said most of the country’s flagship projects under the pillars of Vision 2030 and the Big Four- manufacturing, housing, healthcare and food security required more human resource with adequate knowledge, skills and competencies that ‘we currently lack’.

“The improvement of roads, connection of electricity to households and our housing project under the Big Four will only benefit the youths if they have knowledge and skills to work in the industrial cities we intend to establish across the country,” said the Deputy President.

He said the ongoing discussions about unemployment in the country would only be addressed with more focus on technical education.

The institution’s chair of Council Amin Shamji and Principal Daniel Nyariki praised the Government for upgrading the institution from a village polytechnic to a national polytechnic.

Mr Shamji said technical training institutions will continue to play a critical role in the development of the country’s economy.

As part of the efforts to make TVET attractive for Kenyans, Dr Ruto said the government has reduced fees charged in such institutions by more than half besides increasing capitation per student from Sh 17,000 to Sh 30,000 annually.

Dr Ruto said the Government recognizes the vital role played by TVET in achieving the country’s national development goals.

“Investing heavily in vocational training remains key to the attainment of the country’s development goals as contained in the Vision 2030. This is why we have reduced fees, increase capitation to make it attractive for Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the government was also reviewing the duration spend by students pursuing Diploma and Certificate courses at TVET institutions.

Present were MPs Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi.

The MPs praised the Jubilee administration for introducing reforms in the TVET sector, saying the move has increased the number of students joining such learning institutions.

“We want to sincerely appreciate the efforts to reform technical education by the governmnet and especially the efforts of the Deputy President in ensuring that the sector becomes attractive for Kenyans,” said Mr Osoro.

They said it is only through investments in the vocational training the country can achieve its technological needs in this 21st century.

The deputy governor on his part, said the county government was ready to partner with the national government in ensuring successful implementation of reforms at the sector.