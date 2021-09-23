TVETs: AfDB extends support to special needs youth

The African Development Bank is keen on skills development for the youth to help them not only to be employable but also become job creators.

Susan Olang’o, the Bank’s Senior Social Development Officer, East Africa region, added that AfDB’s support was geared at enhancing innovation and creativity, which would link the youth to industry, ensuring relevance in the market place.

This she said would contribute to addressing youth unemployment as well as enhancing productivity for Kenya and African economies.

Ms Olang’o made the remarks on during the commissioning of various learning components at the Karen Technical Training Institute for the Deaf (KTTID), situated in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

The Bank- financed components include a newly constructed tuition complex comprising equipped workshops, laboratories and classrooms for three academic departments namely Electrical and Electronics Engineering; ICT; and Clothing and Technology.

Also in the list are male and female hostels, each with a capacity of 100 students, offices and staffrooms, overhead water tank, among others.

“These facilities will increase enrolment and improve the quality of learning in this institution which plays a key role in ensuring inclusive access to education and skills development for youth with special needs, by giving them a chance to benefit from technical education,” noted Ms Olang’o. The KTTID is one of the four special needs institutions that have benefited from the joint government and AfDB Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) project phase 2. This phase of funding has seen a total of USD 63 million invested to benefit 33 TVET institutions across the country for construction, equipping, capacity building of TVET trainers and sponsorship for disengaged youth to continue with education.

According to Tecla Chemobo, KTTID’s principal, before the Bank’s support, “the institution had very few and dilapidated tuition facilities” that could not match the status set for a Special Needs TVET institute. Chemobo thanked the AfDB/Government project, saying the modern facilities would provide decent learning environment for students.

Presiding over the launch, Dr Margaret Mwakima, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, State Department of Vocational and Technical Training, observed that “equipping Special Needs institutions was a key focus of the government to ensure that persons who are differently abled can join any TVET institution and receive skills without encountering any challenges”.

She reiterated that the TVET sector was a key driving force for transforming Kenya into an industrialised, middle-income country that would provide high quality of life to all its citizens, as enshrined in its development plans, Vision 2030 and the ‘Big 4’ Agenda.