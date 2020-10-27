Twahir Muhiddin makes a comeback as Mulee unveils technical bench

Experienced tactician Twahir Muhiddin, was the headline act as newly named Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee unveiled his technical bench.

Bandari tactician Ken Odhiambo, and Kariobangi Sharks William Muluya were also named as part of his backroom staff.

Haggai Azande also made a comeback as the goalkeeper trainer.

The newly appointed team’s first assignment will be against Comoros, in a two-legged Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier to be played on November 11, at home, and November 15, 2020, away.

Speaking at the unveiling, the coach said: “This is an experienced bench which is also abreast with modern football. We needed some international experience,” said coach “Ghost” Mulee.

This development comes after the naming of the provisional squad to face Comoros in a double header for the AFCON qualifier.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olaka (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan)Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya

