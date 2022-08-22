Twelve die in Uganda from suspected alcohol poisoning

ByBBC News
Tags

Police in north-western Uganda are investigating the deaths of a dozen people who are suspected to have consumed a locally manufactured gin.

The deaths are said to have been registered between Saturday and Sunday in the Madi-Okollo district.

Several others, including one trader selling the gin known as City 5 Pineapple Flavoured Gin, have been hospitalised with suspected poisoning.

It is not clear what the ingredients in the drink are, but “demineralised water, extra neutral alcohol and pineapple flavour” are listed on the bottle.

A regional police spokesperson said that the gin samples have been collected and will be submitted to the government chemist to conduct tests.

Four suspects have been arrested, and the cottage factory where the gin was being manufactured closed, as investigations continue.

Deaths from adulterated alcohol are common in Uganda. In 2010, at least 80 people died in southwestern Uganda after drinking alcohol laced with methanol, according to authorities.

  

Latest posts

EAC Partner States reaffirm commitment to implement African Union Land Declaration

Christine Muchira

Pakistan police charge ex-PM, Imran Khan, under terrorism act

Beth Nyaga

Somalia hotel siege ends leaving more than 20 dead

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: