Twelve National Guard members removed from inauguration

A dozen members of the US National Guard have been removed from security efforts to protect Wednesday’s inauguration, according to US media reports.

The Associated Press news agency, which initially reported the number, said that all of the members had been found to have links with right-wing groups or to have posted extremist views online.

However, a Pentagon spokesman quoted by Reuters news agency said that not all were removed due to ties to extremist groups, while NBC news said that some of the guardsmen were ruled out due to “‘more routine’ vetting issues”.

Security in Washington DC has been bolstered since the Capitol riot on 6 January, which left five people dead.

More than 25,000 members of the National Guards are expected to be involved in tomorrow’s ceremony – more than three times the number present during Donald Trump’s inauguration.