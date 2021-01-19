Twelve National Guard members removed from inauguration

Written By: BBC

Thousands of troops have been deployed ahead of the inauguration. Photo Reuters

A dozen members of the US National Guard have been removed from security efforts to protect Wednesday’s inauguration, according to US media reports.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Associated Press news agency, which initially reported the number, said that all of the members had been found to have links with right-wing groups or to have posted extremist views online.

Also Read  Hundreds arrested as Tunisia protests continue

However, a Pentagon spokesman quoted by Reuters news agency said that not all were removed due to ties to extremist groups, while NBC news said that some of the guardsmen were ruled out due to “‘more routine’ vetting issues”.

Also Read  Biden to reverse Trump's Covid rule change

Security in Washington DC has been bolstered since the Capitol riot on 6 January, which left five people dead.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

More than 25,000 members of the National Guards are expected to be involved in tomorrow’s ceremony – more than three times the number present during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Also Read  US-bound migrant caravan beaten back in Guatemala
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR