Twenty arrested as authorities in Samburu enacts Covid-19 protocols

Authorities in Samburu county have raised concern over continued disregard of Covid-19 containment measures in the wake of surging infection rates.

The concern coming as twenty people were nabbed while taking alcohol in rental houses on Sunday evening in an operation led by Maralal town assistant Chief Celina Lemakara.

According to Lemakara, some traders who own alcohol business are selling alcohol to crowds of people in rental houses at night.

“According to presidential directive, all bars and shops selling wines and spirits are supposed to close at 9 pm but people have shifted from selling alcohol in bars to rental houses where people live at night.” she said

Maralal sub location Nyumba kumi chair Gulleid Mohammed urged parents to closely monitor movements of their children at all times who are still at home after schools were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is 12am midnight and children, girls and boys aged below 15 years, are taking alcohol, we are surprised that a house that is supposed to provide shelter for children has turned out to be a bar.” he said.

The development coming amid rising concern over involvement of children in social vices blamed on their continued stay at home following disruption of the learning calendar by the Coronavirus pandemic.

44 school children were on Saturday evening arrested alongside their host in Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate and various brands of alcohol and bhang seized in the raid.

According to police details, the 26 boys and 18 girls were aged between 14 and 17 years were either primary or high school.

The arrest came just hours after the Directorate of criminal investigations revealed the presence of a cartel using social media to prey on school girls by inviting them to parties.