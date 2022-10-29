Twenty illicit liquor distillation factory workers arraigned in Court

Twenty casual workers of an alcohol distillation plant in Tala appeared in a Kangundo court to answer charges of manufacturing illicit liquor.

The accused persons among them Lucy Wambui, Joan Njeri, Faith Wanjiru, Michael Maina, Mary Chege, Irene Muthoni, Ruth Maina, Moses Mwangi and John Ndungu appeared before Chief Magistrate Daniel Ole Keiwua.

Other suspects arraigned on the same charges were Felistus Waithera, George Geita, James Ndirangu, Albert Gacheru, Stacy Wangechi, Eliud Kariga, Peter Karanja, Samuel Kiigo, Ann Waweru and Debora Kingori.

The court heard that the accused persons jointly committed the offence on the 26th day of October in the Tala area of Matungulu sub-county of Machakos.

According to the prosecution team, the scene was revisited and certain items were recovered among them, an improvised roll sticker labelled Kenya Revenue Authority, 15 pieces of cello tapes, a sealing block, and 400 litres of a liquid substance in two plastic drums suspected to be ethanol.

Other items that were recovered and produced as an exhibit included three bottle-tightening wood blocks, white hosepipes, assorted bottle tops, two rolls of starlight stickers, Fighter stickers, Starlight boxes, and assorted empty bottles of 250ml stocked in sacks.

In addition, the affixed apparatus, two 1000-litre water tanks which were believed to be used in distillation are still on the premises.

The court further heard that after sampling 20 suspects were connected to the offence where the scene is now guarded by officers from Tala police station and that the owner of the nameless building which is still under construction is yet to be arrested.

Eleven of the suspects pleaded guilty to the offence and were fined Ksh 50, 000 or will spend two months in imprisonment should they fail to raise the fine.

One of the accused Moses Mwangi pleaded not guilty and was given a Ksh 300 000 bond while nine of the suspects were placed on 30 days probation.

The nine had said in mitigation they were not aware the factory was illegal and had sought casual jobs to fend for their families.