Twiga and Jumia partner to cut price of fresh produce by 50pc

Twiga Foods has signed a distribution deal with Jumia to deliver fresh and processed food to the homes of consumers.

The service dubbed ‘Jumia Freshi powered by Twiga’, will allow customers to shop on Jumia for their fruits and vegetables and also get same-day free delivery on the platform in Nairobi.

” This will save customers money – as Twiga cuts out the middle men by buying directly from farmers and FMCG manufacturers across the country,”said Jumia Kenya’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sam Chappatte.

The leading e-commerce platform in Africa, Jumia, has been operating in Kenya since 2013. In that time, Jumia has built an extensive e-commerce and logistics platform with a country-wide distribution network.

Over the last 6 years, Twiga Foods has been building Kenya’s only end-to-end distribution for fresh and processed food, sourcing from more than 15,000 producers and delivering to over 5,000 retailers a day. By bringing together their capabilities, the two companies aim to offer an unrivalled delivery service for food, providing fresh, high quality products directly to people’s homes across Nairobi.

“This partnership with Jumia is a great milestone for us. It allows us to scale up in terms of products, retailers and cities served through this platform, as we continue executing our mission to feed and supply Africa’s urban population with traceable, quality and affordable products. Significantly, this partnership ensures that we pass on to our consumers the price benefit of sourcing directly from farmers and manufacturers ” said Peter Njonjo, Twiga Foods Chief Executive Officer adding that its Twiga Fresh bundle is offering a 50% discount to the prevailing market prices.

The deal aims to cover home delivery into most of Nairobi’s suburbs, leveraging Twiga’s existing infrastructure of depots in Dagoretti, Donholm, Embakasi, Thome, Ruaka, Kaloleni, Nairobi West, Syokimau, Waiyaki Way and Kilimani.

The consumer offerings will consist of bundled fresh fruit & vegetables and non perishable consumer foods (unga, milk, etc).