Twiga upgrades its Soko Yetu platform

Twiga has announced a major update on its vendor platform Soko Yetu offering more features that will enhance vendors experiences and help grow business.

Soko Yetu is the main customer facing e-commerce platform, which allows Twiga’s vendors to access products from various suppliers including fresh produce, giving them access to lower prices, product assortment and other value-added service. The platform is optimised for both web and mobile access.

The upgraded platform will now enable vendors to have multiple shops under one account, get access to a wide range of local products, access to e-wallet as well as extended shopping orders up to 9pm.

Vendors will also get access to business support via loans and insurance as well as earn cash back when they shop online, through the e-wallet.

“For many of our vendors Soko Yetu has become essential in running their businesses. We continue to look at ways of improving their experience and ensure we are giving them what they need to grow their business. Twiga remains committed to modernise Africa’s urban informal retail by using technology and we continue to invest in our platform to deliver on our promise,” said Twiga’s East Africa CEO, Mr Yebeltal Getachew.

“In the near future vendors will be able to generate additional revenue from the sale and purchase of airtime, power tokens and other value add businesses to allow them to grow their business.”

Since the launch of the platform in 2014 about 33,000 vendors are served every month with an average of 7 orders per week per vendor.

Twiga remains committed to modernise Africa’s urban informal retail by using technology, to aggregate demand and help create an efficient supply chain that makes food and grocery more affordable.