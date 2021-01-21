Twin suicide bombings in central Baghdad kill 20

At least 20 people have been killed and 40 others injured in a twin suicide bombing at a crowded commercial area in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, officials say.

The bombers blew themselves up at a clothing market in Tayaran Square as they were pursued by security forces.

The last deadly suicide attack in the city was in January 2018, when 35 people were killed in the same square.

No group has said it carried out the latest attack, but suspicion will fall on the jihadist group Islamic State.

The Iraqi government declared victory in its war against IS at the end of 2017.

However, sleeper cells continue to wage a low-level insurgency in the country, operating mainly in rural areas and targeting security forces.