Twitter is saying goodbye to Fleets

Fleets just hasn’t been working out.

Fleets was introduced to Twitter as a new way to interact on the platform. The idea behind it was to share fleeting or transitory thoughts, which disappear from view 24 hours after posting… basically like Instagram Stories. Fleets appear as circles in the row below the menu icon and above your timeline. They don’t get retweets or open public replies but can receive the heart and thumbs up responses.

Admittedly, since Fleets was introduced to the platform, there hasn’t been an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets as hoped. Because of this, on August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter. “Using our learnings from Fleets, we’ll focus on creating other ways for people to join the conversation and talk about what’s happening in their world”, the Twitter team said.

So what’s next after Fleets gets deleted? Twitter plans on exploring more ways to address what holds people back from participating on Twitter. The team promises to continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using the platform. “We’ll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere. If we’re not evolving our approach and winding down features every once in a while – we’re not taking big enough chances”.