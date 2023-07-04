Home Podcasts Twitwe Ita: Budget ya County ya Makueni

Twitwe Ita: Budget ya County ya Makueni

Hon. Bishop Jonathan Muthoka aituelesya yiulu wa mawalanyo ma Budget ya silingi B10.5, na utumii wa mbesa nthini wa mwaka wa silikali ya County ya Makueni (FY 2023/24).

kiico
